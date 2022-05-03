The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,253 shares of company stock worth $2,089,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

