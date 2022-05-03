The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $198.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a 52 week low of $164.27 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hershey by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.