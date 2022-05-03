The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE:PGR opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.35. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,958 shares of company stock worth $8,629,753 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

