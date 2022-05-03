The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,415. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $529.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $782,541. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 758.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

