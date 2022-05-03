The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

The RMR Group

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RMR. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $857.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

