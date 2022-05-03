The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $268.78 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.39 and a 200-day moving average of $294.51. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,364,000 after buying an additional 21,898 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.