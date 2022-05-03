The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Shares of SHYF opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $905.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.71.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

