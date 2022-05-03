The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Short Interest Update

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VGFC opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Very Good Food has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Very Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Very Good Food in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Very Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

