The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,980 ($24.73) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.98) to GBX 1,945 ($24.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($27.36) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.98) to GBX 2,030 ($25.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($30.86) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,980 ($24.73).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,526.50 ($19.07) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,659.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,699.84. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,381 ($17.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,010 ($25.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87.

In other news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($19.79), for a total transaction of £48,945.60 ($61,143.79). Also, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($19.25), for a total transaction of £49,404.46 ($61,717.00).

About The Weir Group (Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.