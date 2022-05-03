Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $788.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.78. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

