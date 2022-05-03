TheStreet Downgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to D

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BCOV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

BCOV opened at $7.06 on Friday. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $293.34 million, a PE ratio of -235.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,329,937.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,100 shares of company stock worth $130,768. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 743,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 117,277 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $7,947,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

