TheStreet Downgrades Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) to C+

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.