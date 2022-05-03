TheStreet Downgrades Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to C+

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LADR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.96. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,396.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

