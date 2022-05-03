TheStreet Downgrades Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) to D

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Surmodics stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.65. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $530.39 million, a P/E ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $179,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,294.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

