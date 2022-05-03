TheStreet Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $196.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.22.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

