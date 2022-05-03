TheStreet Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) to C+

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

