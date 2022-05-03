TheStreet Lowers Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) to C+

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $329.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.93. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primis Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,786 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,998.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. acquired 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $43,990.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,031 shares of company stock worth $557,326 and sold 538 shares worth $7,655. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

