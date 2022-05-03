TheStreet Lowers StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to D+

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $26.50 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

