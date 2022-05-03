TheStreet Upgrades Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to “B”

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.43 on Friday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

