TheStreet Upgrades Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to “B”

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.
Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.43 on Friday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.71.
In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.