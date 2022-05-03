THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

THKLY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 78,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,515. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.17. THK has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

