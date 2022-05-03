Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $189.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.99 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.74.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
