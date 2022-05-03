Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $189.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.99 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

