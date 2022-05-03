Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.00. 31,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,826. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $111.00. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 135,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

