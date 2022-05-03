Thungela Resources Limited (TGA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 91.53 on May 23rd

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 91.53 ($1.14) per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Thungela Resources stock opened at GBX 1,255.70 ($15.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,002.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 610.54. Thungela Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,407 ($17.58).

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Seamus Gerard French sold 401 shares of Thungela Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 865 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,468.65 ($4,333.10).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Thungela Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Thungela Resources (Get Rating)

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery with seven mining rights covering a total area of approximately 29,062 hectors; Greenside colliery with one mining right; Isibonelo colliery with one mining right covering a total area of approximately 2,053 hectors; Khwezela colliery with two mining rights covering a total area of approximately 20,010 hectors; Zibulo colliery with two mining rights covering a total area of approximately 14,222 hectors; Mafube colliery with two mining rights covering a total area of approximately 10,933 hectors; and Rietvlei colliery with one mining right covering a total area of approximately 2,225 hectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.