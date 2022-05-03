Tidewater (TDW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

Tidewater stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,312. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $873.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 107.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

