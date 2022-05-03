Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Lowered to $75.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. Timken has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

