Tiptree (TIPT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $319.53 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. 137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,036. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $403.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tiptree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind purchased 2,030 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 219,650 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 40,401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1,481.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 37,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

