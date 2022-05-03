Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $869.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 71.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 59.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 255,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

