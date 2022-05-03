Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $869.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
