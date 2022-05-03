Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TIVC) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 10th

Tivic Health Systems’ (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 10th. Tivic Health Systems had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVC opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tivic Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tivic Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tivic Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company's primary product, ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. It sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites and platforms, such as Amazon.com, as well as to major U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.