Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Tivity Health stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. 39,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,454. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tivity Health by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after buying an additional 2,700,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,106,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 65.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

