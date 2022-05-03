TMX Group Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TMX Group in a research report issued on Sunday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised TMX Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.25.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$130.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The firm has a market cap of C$7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.38 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.25%.

TMX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.