TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$141.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on X. Royal Bank of Canada raised TMX Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.75.
Shares of TSE X traded up C$2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$132.66. 153,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,666. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.38.
About TMX Group (Get Rating)
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
