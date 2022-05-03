TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$141.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on X. Royal Bank of Canada raised TMX Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.75.

Shares of TSE X traded up C$2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$132.66. 153,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,666. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.38.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.6100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

