TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,205. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) by 216.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ)
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.