TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,205. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) by 216.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

