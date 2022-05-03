Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.
Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $72.52 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,021,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
