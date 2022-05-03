Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

TMP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.59. 83 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,753. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $72.52 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,021,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

