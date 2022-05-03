Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPZEF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

