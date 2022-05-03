TPG (TPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.88 million. On average, analysts expect TPG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TPG stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77.
About TPG (Get Rating)
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
