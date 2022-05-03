TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

TCON opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,922 shares of company stock worth $189,868. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

