Trade Desk (TTD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Trade Desk has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. 51,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,118. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.82, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.15. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 767,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,888,000 after purchasing an additional 63,339 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 639.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.