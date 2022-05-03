TransDigm Group (TDG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TDG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $603.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $643.75 and a 200 day moving average of $633.86. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Barclays PLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,150,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.
About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
