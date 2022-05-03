TransDigm Group (TDG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $603.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $643.75 and a 200 day moving average of $633.86. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Barclays PLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,150,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.