Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 37.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

