Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider James J. Savina Sells 5,500 Shares

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TNL opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.