TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ TA traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.75. 1,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,741. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $604.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

