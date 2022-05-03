Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.88% from the company’s previous close.

TPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($25.80) to GBX 2,020 ($25.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($26.30) to GBX 1,961 ($24.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.49) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,899.15 ($23.72).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,235.50 ($15.43) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,211 ($15.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,298.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £238,425.96 ($297,846.30). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($17.81) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($37,818.84). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,145 shares of company stock worth $3,056,870.

About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.