Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRMR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

TRMR stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,642. Tremor International has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.95 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.27%. Research analysts expect that Tremor International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Tremor International by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tremor International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tremor International by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

