Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Trevena stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.20.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
TRVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
