Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Major Shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc Sells 7,271 Shares of Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,271 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $20,140.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,817,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,344,785.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRVI. Aegis began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.