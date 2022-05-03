Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TREX. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. Trex has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

