Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Update

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Tricida stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $497.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tricida by 1.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,324,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,054,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tricida by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Tricida by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

