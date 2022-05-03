TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $727,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 878.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.55.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.