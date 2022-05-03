TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Lifted to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCBK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.55.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $209,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.